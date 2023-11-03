There is an intriguing high school matchup -- Piedmont High School vs. Sylacauga High School -- in Piedmont, AL on Friday, November 3, kicking off at 5:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sylacauga vs. Piedmont Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT
  • Location: Piedmont, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Weaver High School at Pleasant Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Jacksonville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Donoho School at Cedar Bluff School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Saks High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne County High School at Wellborn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook Christian School at White Plains High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games This Week

Talladega County Central High School at Gaylesville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Gaylesville, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Munford High School at Ashville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Ashville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Winterboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Alpine, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Beauregard High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Opelika, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Saks High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Fayetteville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Sylacauga, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.