There is an intriguing high school matchup -- Piedmont High School vs. Sylacauga High School -- in Piedmont, AL on Friday, November 3, kicking off at 5:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sylacauga vs. Piedmont Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 5:30 PM CT

5:30 PM CT Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Weaver High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Donoho School at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne County High School at Wellborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook Christian School at White Plains High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games This Week

Talladega County Central High School at Gaylesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Gaylesville, AL

Gaylesville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Munford High School at Ashville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Ashville, AL

Ashville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Winterboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Alpine, AL

Alpine, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Beauregard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Fayetteville High School