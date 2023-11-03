Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Sumter County, Alabama this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Choctaw County High School at University Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Livingston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
