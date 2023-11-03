On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Appalachian High School will host Southeastern High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Southeastern vs. Appalachian Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games This Week

Corner High School at Hayden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hayden, AL

Hayden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Susan Moore High School at Cleveland High School