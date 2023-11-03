We have an intriguing high school matchup -- Southern Academy vs. South Choctaw Academy -- in Greensboro, AL on Friday, November 3, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

South Choctaw vs. Southern Aca. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Greensboro, AL

Greensboro, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hale County Games This Week

Hale County High School at Gordo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Gordo, AL

Gordo, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Choctaw County Games This Week

Choctaw County High School at University Charter School