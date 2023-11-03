Pleasant Home School plays at Georgiana School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A action.

Pleasant Home vs. Georgiana Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Georgiana, AL

Georgiana, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Butler County Games This Week

Greenville High School at Russell County High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 2

8:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Seale, AL

Seale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

McKenzie High School at Elba High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Elba, AL

Elba, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Covington County Games This Week

Providence Christian School at Straughn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Samson High School at Red Level High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Red Level, AL

Red Level, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashford High School at Opp High School