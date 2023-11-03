Pell City High School is away from home versus Springville High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 3.

Pell City vs. Springville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Springville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Saint Clair County Games This Week

Munford High School at Ashville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Ashville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dora High School at Saint Clair County High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: ODENVILLE, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Victory Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Pell City, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

