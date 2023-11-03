Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Prattville Christian Academy vs. Monroe County High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Monroe County High School will host Prattville Christian Academy in a matchup between 3A teams.
PCA vs. Monroe County Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Monroeville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Monroe County Games This Week
Wilcox Central High School at J. F. Shields High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Beatrice, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J.U. Blacksher High School at Jay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Jay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Autauga County Games This Week
Central-Phenix City High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
