Meek High School will host Oakman High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Oakman vs. Meek Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Arley, AL

Arley, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Winston County Games This Week

Shoals Christian School at Addison High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Addison, AL

Addison, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston County High School at Falkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lynn High School at Hubbertville School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fayette, AL

Fayette, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Walker County Games This Week

Jasper High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Corner High School at Hayden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hayden, AL

Hayden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dora High School at Saint Clair County High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3

6:45 PM CT on November 3 Location: ODENVILLE, AL

ODENVILLE, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Carbon Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Carbon Hill, AL

Carbon Hill, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

