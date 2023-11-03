Meek High School will host Oakman High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Oakman vs. Meek Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Arley, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Winston County Games This Week

Shoals Christian School at Addison High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Addison, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Haleyville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston County High School at Falkville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Falkville, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lynn High School at Hubbertville School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Fayette, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Walker County Games This Week

Jasper High School at Homewood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Homewood, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Corner High School at Hayden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Hayden, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dora High School at Saint Clair County High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: ODENVILLE, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Carbon Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Carbon Hill, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

