On Friday, November 3, Alma Bryant High School will host Northridge High School, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Northridge vs. Bryant Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Irvington, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games This Week

Jackson High School at Davidson High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Mountain Brook High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Mountain Brook, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Luke's Episcopal School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chickasaw High School at Satsuma High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Satsuma, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Citronelle High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Citronelle, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Paul W. Bryant High School at Demopolis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Demopolis, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at Tuscaloosa County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Northport, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Fayetteville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Sylacauga, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Cottondale, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tuscaloosa Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Cottondale, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.