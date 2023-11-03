Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Morgan County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Haleyville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston County High School at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Falkville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanceville High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Trinity, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Somerville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.