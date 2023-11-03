Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Marshall County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Marshall County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Douglas High School at North Sand Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Higdon, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guntersville High School at Albertville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Albertville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Boaz, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodville High School at Asbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Albertville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
