If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Marshall County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Marshall County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Douglas High School at North Sand Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Higdon, AL

Higdon, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Albertville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee High School at Boaz High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Boaz, AL

Boaz, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Asbury High School