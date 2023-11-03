John Carroll Catholic High School hosts Maplesville High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 3.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maplesville vs. John Carroll Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

TBD at Leeds High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Helena High School at Vestavia Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2

6:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pelham High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2

6:45 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Fultondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Foley High School at Jackson-Olin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Briarwood Christian School at Fairhope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Carbon Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Carbon Hill, AL

Carbon Hill, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Chilton County Games This Week

Jemison High School at Elmore County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Eclectic, AL

Eclectic, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Isabella High School at Keith Middle-High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Orrville, AL

Orrville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Amelia Love Johnson High School at Verbena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Verbena, AL

Verbena, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Marbury High School