Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Lamar County, Alabama this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lamar County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Brilliant High School at South Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Millport, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
