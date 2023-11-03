On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Verbena High School will host Amelia Love Johnson High School in a game between 1A teams.

Johnson vs. Verbena Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Verbena, AL

Verbena, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Chilton County Games This Week

Jemison High School at Elmore County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Eclectic, AL

Eclectic, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Isabella High School at Keith Middle-High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Orrville, AL

Orrville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplesville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Marbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Marengo County Games This Week

Paul W. Bryant High School at Demopolis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Demopolis, AL

Demopolis, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Mars Hill Bible School