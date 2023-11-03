On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Elmore County High School will host Jemison High School in a clash between 5A teams.

Jemison vs. Elmore County Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Eclectic, AL

Eclectic, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Elmore County Games This Week

Minor High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School of Clay County at Wetumpka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Wetumpka, AL

Wetumpka, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarke Prep School at Edgewood Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Elmore, AL

Elmore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Marbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Chilton County Games This Week

Isabella High School at Keith Middle-High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Orrville, AL

Orrville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Amelia Love Johnson High School at Verbena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Verbena, AL

Verbena, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplesville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

