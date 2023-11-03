Isabella High School is on the road versus Keith Middle-High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Isabella vs. Keith Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Orrville, AL

Orrville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Chilton County Games This Week

Jemison High School at Elmore County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Eclectic, AL

Eclectic, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Amelia Love Johnson High School at Verbena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Verbena, AL

Verbena, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplesville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Marbury High School