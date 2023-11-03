The Memphis Grizzlies (0-5) are 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (2-3) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 219.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -1.5 219.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 219.5 points two times this season (over five games).

The average point total in Memphis' contests this year is 224.6, 5.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Grizzlies have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

Memphis has lost both games it has played as a favorite this season.

Memphis has played as a favorite of -120 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 54.5% chance to win.

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 2 40% 106.6 209.6 118 226.6 224.7 Trail Blazers 2 40% 103 209.6 108.6 226.6 219.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies average just two fewer points per game (106.6) than the Trail Blazers allow (108.6).

Memphis has a 0-2 record against the spread and a 0-2 record overall when scoring more than 108.6 points.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 1-4 0-2 2-3 Trail Blazers 2-3 2-3 2-3

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Grizzlies Trail Blazers 106.6 Points Scored (PG) 103 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 0-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 0-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 118 Points Allowed (PG) 108.6 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

