Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers November 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1), on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Moda Center, battle the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games
- October 28 at the Wizards
- November 1 at the Jazz
- October 27 at home vs the Nuggets
- November 8 at home vs the Heat
- October 30 at home vs the Mavericks
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. collected 18.6 points, 1.0 assists and 6.7 boards last season.
- Desmond Bane recorded 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per game.
- Marcus Smart put up 11.5 points last season, plus 6.3 assists and 3.1 boards.
- Steven Adams collected 8.6 points, 2.3 assists and 11.6 rebounds.
- Xavier Tillman's stats last season were 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 61.4% from the floor.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Deandre Ayton's numbers last season were 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also sank 58.9% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA).
- Per game, Jerami Grant put up 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also put up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Anfernee Simons averaged 21.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also made 44.7% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 treys per contest (fifth in league).
- Malcolm Brogdon collected 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists. He made 48.4% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 2.0 triples per game.
- Last season, Shaedon Sharpe collected 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He drained 47.2% of his shots from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Trail Blazers
|Grizzlies
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|117.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.0
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.