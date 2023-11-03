Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Franklin County, Alabama has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Franklin County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Russellville High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vina High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
