On Friday, November 3 at 6:00 PM CT, Fort Payne High School plays away from home against Cherokee County High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fort Payne vs. Cherokee County Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 6:00 PM CT

6:00 PM CT Location: Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cherokee County Games This Week

Talladega County Central High School at Gaylesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Gaylesville, AL

Gaylesville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Donoho School at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Fyffe High School at Sylvania High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Sylvania, AL

Sylvania, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainview High School at New Hope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: New Hope, AL

New Hope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Hatton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Town Creek, AL

Town Creek, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Valley Head, AL

Valley Head, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Crossville High School at Geraldine High School