Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Fayette County, Alabama this week? We've got the information.
Fayette County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Hamilton High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fayette, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lynn High School at Hubbertville School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fayette, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
