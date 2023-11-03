Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Douglas High School vs. North Sand Mountain High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Friday, November 3, starting at 7:00 PM CT, North Sand Mountain High School will meet Douglas High School in Higdon, AL.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas vs. North Sand Mtn. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Higdon, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jackson County Games This Week
North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodville High School at Asbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Albertville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Marshall County Games This Week
Brindlee Mountain High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guntersville High School at Albertville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Albertville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Boaz, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
