Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Donoho School vs. Cedar Bluff School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Donoho School plays at Cedar Bluff School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Donoho School vs. Cedar Bluff Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Cherokee County Games This Week
Talladega County Central High School at Gaylesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Gaylesville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cherokee County, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Centre, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Calhoun County Games This Week
Weaver High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylacauga High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Piedmont, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Saks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleburne County High School at Wellborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westbrook Christian School at White Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
