Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Decatur High School vs. Scottsboro High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Scottsboro High School will host Decatur High School.
Decatur vs. Scottsboro Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jackson County Games This Week
Douglas High School at North Sand Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Higdon, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodville High School at Asbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Albertville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Morgan County Games This Week
Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Haleyville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston County High School at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Falkville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanceville High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Trinity, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Somerville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
