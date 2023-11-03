David Roddy will take the court for the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Roddy had nine points in his most recent game, which ended in a 133-109 loss versus the Jazz.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Roddy, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

David Roddy Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-115)

Over 7.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Over 3.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-233)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Trail Blazers allowed 117.4 points per game last season, 23rd in the league.

Giving up 43.2 rebounds per contest last year, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 27 assists last year, the Trail Blazers were the worst team in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers allowed 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the league in that category.

David Roddy vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 27 16 2 1 4 1 0 11/2/2022 19 10 1 2 3 0 2

