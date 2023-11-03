Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Daphne High School vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Daphne High School plays away from home against Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 3.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Daphne vs. H'crest-E'green Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Evergreen, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Baldwin County Games This Week
Foley High School at Jackson-Olin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Briarwood Christian School at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin County High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside Academy at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
