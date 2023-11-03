On Friday, November 3, Brewer High School will host Danville High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Danville vs. Brewer Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Somerville, AL

Somerville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Scottsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Morgan High School at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Haleyville, AL

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston County High School at Falkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanceville High School at East Lawrence High School