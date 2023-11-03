On Friday, November 3, Geraldine High School will host Crossville High School, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

Crossville vs. Geraldine Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Geraldine, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Fyffe High School at Sylvania High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Sylvania, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainview High School at New Hope High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: New Hope, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Hatton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Town Creek, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Valley Head High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Valley Head, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Cherokee County, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Centre, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

