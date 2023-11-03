Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Colbert County, Alabama this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Colbert County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Muscle Shoals High School at Sparkman High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Harvest, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert County High School at Sulligent High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Stulligent, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
