Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Coffee County, Alabama this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Northside Methodist Academy at New Brockton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Brockton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKenzie High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Elba, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston County High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Kinston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
