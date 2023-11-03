South Lamar High School will host Brilliant High School in 1A play on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Brilliant vs. South Lamar Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Millport, AL

Millport, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marion County Games This Week

Pickens County High School at Marion County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Guin, AL

Guin, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Winfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Winfield, AL

Winfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton High School at Fayette County High School