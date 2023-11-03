Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Booker T. Washington High School vs. Pike Road High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Booker T. Washington High School is on the road against Pike Road High School.
B.T. Washington vs. Pike Road Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside Academy at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Macon County Games This Week
Wicksburg High School at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
