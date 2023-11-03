On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Booker T. Washington High School is on the road against Pike Road High School.

B.T. Washington vs. Pike Road Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Pike Road, AL

Pike Road, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Dothan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Pisgah, AL

Pisgah, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at Alabama Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School at Saint James School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Percy Julian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Macon County Games This Week

Wicksburg High School at Reeltown High School