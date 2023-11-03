The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Autauga County, Alabama this week, we've got you covered.

Autauga County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Central-Phenix City High School at Prattville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Conference: 7A

Conference: 7A
How to Stream: Watch Here

Prattville Christian Academy at Monroe County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL Conference: 3A

Conference: 3A
How to Stream: Watch Here

