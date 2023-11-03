Smiths Station High School will host Auburn High School in 7A play on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Auburn vs. Smiths Station Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Smiths Station, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games This Week

Lincoln High School at Beauregard High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Opelika, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

