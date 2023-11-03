Smiths Station High School will host Auburn High School in 7A play on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Auburn vs. Smiths Station Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Smiths Station, AL

Smiths Station, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games This Week

Lincoln High School at Beauregard High School