Weaver High School plays at Pleasant Valley High School on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.

Weaver vs. Pleasant Valley Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Sylacauga High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 3

5:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Donoho School at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne County High School at Wellborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook Christian School at White Plains High School