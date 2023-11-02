Which team is going to win on Thursday, November 2, when the Troy Trojans and South Alabama Jaguars go head to head at 7:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Trojans. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Troy vs. South Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-4.5) Over (44.5) Troy 29, South Alabama 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Troy Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Troy vs. South Alabama? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Trojans a 65.5% chance to win.

The Trojans are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 4.5-point favorites or more, Troy has a perfect ATS record of 3-0.

The Trojans have had one game (out of seven) hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 44.5 points, 5.9 fewer than the average total in this season's Troy contests.

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jaguars have a 39.2% chance to win.

The Jaguars' ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

South Alabama has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season.

In the Jaguars' eight games with a set total, five have hit the over (62.5%).

The average over/under for South Alabama games this season is 6.9 more points than the point total of 44.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trojans vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 27.1 16.9 31.5 18.3 22.8 15.5 South Alabama 33.5 21.1 35 21.8 32 20.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.