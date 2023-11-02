The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) square off against the Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Titans

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Titans Insights

This season the Titans score just 2.1 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Steelers give up (21.0).

The Titans rack up 86.0 fewer yards per game (296.6) than the Steelers allow (382.6).

This year Tennessee runs for 21.2 fewer yards per game (115.9) than Pittsburgh allows (137.1).

This year the Titans have eight turnovers, seven fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (15).

Titans Away Performance

On the road, the Titans put up 11.3 points per game and give up 22.0. That's less than they score overall (18.9), and more than they allow (20.0).

The Titans' average yards gained in away games (242.3) is lower than their overall average (296.6). But their average yards conceded away from home (373.7) is higher than overall (339.4).

On the road, Tennessee accumulates 169.3 passing yards per game and gives up 260.3. That's less than it gains overall (180.7), and more than it allows (232.0).

The Titans' average yards rushing away from home (73.0) is lower than their overall average (115.9). But their average yards allowed on the road (113.3) is higher than overall (107.4).

On the road, the Titans convert 25.0% of third downs and allow 50.0% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (33.7%), and more than they allow (38.5%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Indianapolis L 23-16 CBS 10/15/2023 Baltimore L 24-16 NFL Network 10/29/2023 Atlanta W 28-23 CBS 11/2/2023 at Pittsburgh - Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 11/19/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 11/26/2023 Carolina - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.