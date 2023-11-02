The Tennessee Titans' (3-4) injury report has 13 players listed as they prepare for a Thursday, November 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3). The matchup kicks at 8:15 PM at Acrisure Stadium.

The Titans' last game was a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Steelers head into this matchup following a 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their most recent game.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Derrick Henry RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle Out
Chris Moore WR NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice
Mike Brown S Ankle Out
Roger McCreary CB Hamstring Out
Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Thumb Full Participation In Practice
Denico Autry DL NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice
Jeffery Simmons DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
DeAndre Hopkins WR Toe Questionable
Tyjae Spears RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Chris Hubbard OL Concussion Out
Anthony Kendall CB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice
Josh Whyle TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Kenny Pickett QB Rib Limited Participation In Practice
Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Out
Levi Wallace CB Foot Questionable
Damontae Kazee S Hand Limited Participation In Practice

Titans vs. Steelers Game Info

Titans Season Insights

  • In terms of total offense, the Titans rank 24th in the NFL (296.6 total yards per game) and 22nd on the other side of the ball (339.4 total yards allowed per game).
  • The Titans rank 22nd in the NFL with 18.9 points per contest on offense, and they rank 13th with 20 points allowed per contest on defense.
  • The Titans' passing game has been struggling, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 180.7 passing yards per game. They have been more effective on defense, giving up 232 passing yards per contest (20th-ranked).
  • With 115.9 rushing yards per game on offense, Tennessee ranks 13th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 16th, giving up 107.4 rushing yards per game.
  • With six forced turnovers (29th in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (sixth in NFL) this season, the Titans rank 18th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -2.

Titans vs. Steelers Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Steelers (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Steelers (-145), Titans (+120)
  • Total: 36.5 points

