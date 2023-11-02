Talladega County Central High School is on the road versus Gaylesville High School on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A action.

Talladega vs. Gaylesville Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Gaylesville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cherokee County Games This Week

Donoho School at Cedar Bluff School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Centre, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games This Week

Munford High School at Ashville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Ashville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Piedmont High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Piedmont, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Winterboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Alpine, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Beauregard High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Opelika, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Saks High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Fayetteville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Sylacauga, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

