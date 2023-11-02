Will Ryan McDonagh Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 2?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ryan McDonagh find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
McDonagh stats and insights
- McDonagh is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.
- McDonagh has no points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
