Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School vs. Dothan High School Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School plays at Dothan High School on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM CT, in 7A action.
Johnson Graetz vs. Dothan Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Houston County Games This Week
Providence Christian School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
G.W. Long High School at Rehobeth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Rehobeth, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashford High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Opp, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Methodist Academy at New Brockton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Brockton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston County High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Kinston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pike County High School at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Booker T. Washington High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside Academy at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
