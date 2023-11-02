Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Houston County, Alabama this week.
Houston County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Providence Christian School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
G.W. Long High School at Rehobeth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Rehobeth, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Ashford High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Opp, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Methodist Academy at New Brockton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Brockton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston County High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Kinston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pike County High School at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
