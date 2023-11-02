Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Hale County High School vs. Gordo High School Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, November 2, Gordo High School will host Hale County High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hale County vs. Gordo Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Gordo, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Pickens County Games This Week
Pickens County High School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Guin, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Hale County Games This Week
South Choctaw Academy at Southern Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Greensboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.