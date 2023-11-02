Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Geraldine High School vs. Hatton High School Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM CT, Hatton High School will host Geraldine High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Geraldine vs. Hatton Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lawrence County Games This Week
Wilson High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Moulton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other DeKalb County Games This Week
Fyffe High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainview High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: New Hope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Centre, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crossville High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.