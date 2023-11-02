Can we anticipate Filip Forsberg scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He has a 2.8% shooting percentage, attempting four shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

