Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Elmore County, Alabama. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Elmore County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Minor High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Central High School of Clay County at Wetumpka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Wetumpka, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jemison High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarke Prep School at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Marbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
