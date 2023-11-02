Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in DeKalb County, Alabama this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Fyffe High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainview High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: New Hope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Centre, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crossville High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
