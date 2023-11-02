DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 9. If you're looking for Hopkins' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Hopkins has been targeted 53 times, with season stats of 504 yards on 31 receptions (16.3 per catch) and three TDs.

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

The Titans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Chris Moore (DNP/nir - personal): 5 Rec; 140 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Josh Whyle (FP/concussion): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Titans vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: November 2, 2023

November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Hopkins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 53 31 504 94 3 16.3

Hopkins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 Falcons 6 4 128 3

