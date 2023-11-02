Hayden High School is hosting Corner High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 2.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Corner vs. Hayden Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Hayden, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games This Week

Southeastern High School at Appalachian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Susan Moore High School at Cleveland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Cleveland, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Walker County Games This Week

Jasper High School at Homewood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Homewood, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dora High School at Saint Clair County High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: ODENVILLE, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Carbon Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Carbon Hill, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Meek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Arley, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.