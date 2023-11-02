Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Collinsville High School vs. Valley Head High School Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have an exciting high school game in Valley Head, AL on Thursday, November 2 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Valley Head High School hosting Collinsville High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collinsville vs. Valley Head Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other DeKalb County Games This Week
Fyffe High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainview High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: New Hope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Centre, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crossville High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
